A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

NUJ de-registers Shiite-owned newspaper

Zaria - The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, says it has de-registered Shite sect-owned Al-Mizan Newspaper with immediate effect.

The NUJ announced the decision in a statement signed by the State Secretary of the union, Dauda Idris-Doka, in Zaria on Friday.

It said: “The decision was taken after the Executive Council Meeting held on Dec. 29, 2016 where it was discovered that Al-Mizan was registered in error.

“It will be recalled that the union has over the years distanced itself from any religious organisation been registered as its member"

The NUJ noted that as Fourth Estate of the realm, its role was to protect all, irrespective of religious and ethnic affiliation.

Also read:Amnesty calls for release of Shiite leader Zakzaky

“In the past, we have refused to register similar religious organisations and their media, such as, The Cross Newspapers, The Awake and The Redeem News, among many others.

“In view of this development, Al-Mizan ceases to be recognised as a chapel in the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, “the union said.

NAN reports that both Al-Mizan Newspapers and Pointer Express (English version of Al-Mizan), belonged to Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly called Shiite sect, whose leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is in detention.

NAN also recalls that the Kaduna State Government had in Dec. 2016 proscribed IMN and later banned all forms of procession, describing it as unlawful assembly.

-NAN











- NAN