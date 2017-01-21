A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

NUJ, SERAP report FG to UN for intimidating journalists

Lagos - A human rights organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project(SERAP) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists(NUJ) have sent a joint letter to the United Nations accusing the federal government of intimidating journalists, reports Punch

The letter follows the recent arrest of the publisher of an online newspaper, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, as an indication of the government’s clampdown on media freedom in the country.

Olorunyomi and the Justice reporter for Premium Times, Okakwu were reportedly arrested by the police on the strength of the complaint by the Nigerian Army that Premium Times maligned the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, in a recent publication.

According to the NUJ and SERAP, the duo were released on bail on Thursday and instructed to report back at the police station in Abuja on Friday.

They were likely to be taken before a Magistrate’s Court for arraignment.

