NUPENG shuts down Total

Lagos - The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Workers (NUPENG) on Friday shut down the lubricant section of French oil giant,
Total over allegations of anti-labour practices.
The South-West Chairman of NUPENG, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo,
told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the clampdown was as a
result of a threat by the management of Total to sack 70 workers for belonging
to the union.
Korodo said that members of the union were deployed at the
main entrance to Total’s blending plant to disrupt activities.
He alleged that the management of Total had engaged a
contractor, named Jomoy Nig. Ltd., to employ casual worker for the lubricant
section of Total at Kirikiri in Apapa, Lagos.
“Because of the inexperience of the management team of
Jomoy, they are planning to sack over 70 workers of the company because they
joined the union.
“The company has now directed all staff of the company to
report at the office of Jomoy to collect cheques for December salary.
“The memo required them to bring along their staff ID cards
and HMO ID cards.”
Korodo said that the company was planning to withdraw the
staff ID cards from the workers and then sack them.
He said that the union, therefore, resorted to shutting down
activities at the blending plant in a bid to prevent sacking of workers.
The unionist said that if the management of Total did not
address the issues, the showdown might be extended to other product lines of
the company.
On Dec. 15, NUPENG carried a similar protest to the Lagos
headquarters of U.S. oil major ExxonMobil, shutting down operations of the
company over allegations that the company had sacked 150 workers.
Oil companies in Nigeria have embarked on cost-cutting measures
because of a biting economic recession in the West African country.
Analysts estimate that no fewer than four million jobs have
been lost in Nigeria in recent years.
- NAN
