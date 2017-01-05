Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

NUPENG shuts down Total Plc again

05 January 2017, 16:03

Abuja - The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Thursday ordered stoppage of loading activities at all Total Nig. Ltd., depots nationwide over termination of workers appointment.

This is according to a statement signed by Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Chairman of the union and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to Korodo, the management of Total has been resisting the unionisation of workers under its contract programme in Lagos, Kaduna and Koko in Delta blending plants.

The chairman said that the management of Total had moved further to terminate those workers who had joined the union in spite of the union efforts to resolve the issue amicably.

“In view of this, the union has directed all workers in Total downstream to stop work until the management allows workers to unionise and slave labour introduced are cancelled. This action should commence immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited Total Blending Plant at Kirikiri, Apapa observed that workers blocked the entrance of the gate with two trailers.

The workers were seen with various placards with inscriptions: “Nigerians enslaving Nigerians in Nigeria, “Total and Jomog want to sack us because we joined NUPENG”.

Rotimi Benjamin, the Zonal Vice-Chairman, South West Chapter of NUPENG, said that the management of Total had summoned the union to a meeting to resolve the issue.

Benjamin, however, said that the union would not go back on his action until all the issues were resolved.

- NAN

Tags nupeng nigeria
