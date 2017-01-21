A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

NYSC suspends reopening of Borno orientation camp

Abuja - Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Borno State, has announced the postponement of the orientation camp billed to reopen on February 16 in the state.

The NYSC did not give reasons for the postponement but prospective corps members were asked to keep looking out for information.

NYSC phad for some years now been suspended in some North Eastern states following activities of terrorists, Boko Haram in the states, which include Borno.

Also read:PHOTO: NYSC member missing in Zamfara

The organizers announced last year that Orientation camps will be reopened in the states following success recorded in the fight against the insurgents in the region by the Nigerian military.

In a post on its Facebook page, the NYSC wrote, “All PCMs posted to BORNO STATE are hereby informed that their orientation course has been POSTPONED to 16th February 2017.

“You will be duly informed when to reprint your Call-Up letter.We hereby regret all inconveniences. Thank you.”

-News24



- News24