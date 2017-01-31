Hello 

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Oba of Lagos reveals why Obasanjo retired him from Police Force

31 January 2017, 14:04

Lagos - The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo retired him from the Police Force to pave way for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to win Lagos state during the 2003 general elections.

He further accused the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, of advising Obasanjo to remove him from the Nigerian police force.

The monarch said that Atiku and Daura were able to convince Obasanjo to retire him because the Police Service Commission (PSC) “is a toothless bull-dog.”

Akiolu made this known on Monday at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said his retirement was a conspiracy by chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win 2003 elections in Lagos.

He said in part: “Atiku, Daura and others sat down and advised President Obasanjo that if he wanted to win Lagos in 2003, I should be removed. It was written on paper.”

The monarch said the former president “did not know anything about it. He had to send for the Inspector-General of Police (IG) because the then Chief of Staff challenged the plan to retire me.

“For someone to sit at the PSC and determine who retires from the police is unfair. This is not how to run a very efficient and effective police force.”

Akiolu was retired from the force in 2002.


- News 24

Tags olusegun obasanjo rilwan akinolu nigeria
PHOTOS: Man erects Jonathan's statue at UNIPORT

31 January 2017, 12:27
Olusegun Obasanjo. (File: AFP)

