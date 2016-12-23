Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

23 December 2016, 11:07

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism and unite to achieve the political aspirations that had eluded them for the development of the region.

Speaking on Thursday at the South East Security and Economic Summit in Enugu, Obasanjo, said that the zone would not achieve much with continued individualism and lack of cohesion amongst them.

He said the people of the area seemed to have forgotten their spirit of enterprise and communal efforts, which stood them apart from other ethnic groups in the country.

He said the zone was unique and that it needed to use its uniqueness to its advantage to negotiate the actualisation of their aspirations.

“The South East is known for their spirit of enterprise and adventure and you have to utilize it for improved development and security.

“You must work together and not be divided. You must shy away from the spirit of individualism and must earn solidarity with your neighbours,” he said.

Obasanjo urged the state governments to leverage on the abundant natural resources in the zone to improve the lives of their people.

He said that the South East could be the food basket of the nation, adding that state governments needed to take the responsibility of engaging the youths to check restiveness.

“I don’t think I should be eulogized for facilitating this summit in the South East because I did the same thing when I visited Maiduguri because of the problem of Boko Haram,” Obasanjo said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the summit, Emeka Anyaoku, had said that the event was non-partisan and a commitment to the economic and security well-being of the region.

Anyaoku, who is a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth said that the South East felt neglected as it was experiencing the worst economic challenge in the country.

“Although every other zone in the country is experiencing economic malaise but that of the South East is more grievous.

“There is a sense of neglect and non-inclusion in this zone by the Federal Government and that is why coordination among the state governments is very necessary,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the state governors and the organised private sector to devote greater attention to building bridges of unity in the zone.

Anyaoku said there would be no need for the Federal Government to periodically bailout state governments if the country was restructured with fewer federating units.

“The summit is also working for the advancement of the entire country. If the Nigerian federation is restructured with fewer units this country will achieve greater stability,” Anyaoku said.

The event was attended by governors of Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi and the deputy governor of Anambra state.

Other dignitaries that attended the event include former vice president, Chief Alex Ekwueme, Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, Maj.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd.).

The rest are government officials from the five South East states, members of the state houses of assembly and others.

- NAN

Tags olusegun obasanjo nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

FG denies posting of 47 career ambassadors

23 December 2016, 11:07
Olusegun Obasanjo. (File: AFP)

Olusegun Obasanjo. (File: AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.