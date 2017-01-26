Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Northerners attack Obasanjo for supporting Igbo presidency

26 January 2017, 10:19

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Following former president Olusegun Obasanjo's statement on supporting Igbos for presidency in 2019, the Northern Progressives Youth Initiative has reacted angrily to his pronouncement.

Obasanjo on Tuesday, January 24, while hosting the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun state chapter, at his Abeokuta Hilltop residence said: “Irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South-East should have a go at the Presidency too."

However the group in a statement signed by Gazali Abdullahi it's Secretary-General, said that the comment was unbecoming of Obasanjo and condemnable.

The statement reads: “while President Muhammadu Buhari is on vacation and with so much fuss over the President’s decision to undergo medical examinations during his vacation, it is confounding to find an elder in the status of a former president needlessly criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country and discussing a successor to a sitting president.

“In his days as a sitting president, everyone knows that such a crass remark would have passed as a felony by Obasanjo’s own standards. And, for someone who had publicly claimed to have retired from politics, one wonders on what auspices Obasanjo thinks he can unilaterally determine which region produces the president for a country of almost 180 million people, or if integrity has any interpretation in Obasanjo’s dictionary.”

The statement further said that judging by his conduct after his exit from the presidency, Obasanjo had clearly shown that he is not to be a friend of the North.

“This time again, Obasanjo has shown his hands that he is neither a friend of President Buhari nor is he a friend of the North. But as far as 2019 is concerned, we want to make it equivocally clear that only God, through the ballot of majority of Nigerians, and not one man can decide who the president of Nigeria will be in 2019,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of s Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) has also lashed out at the former president after he rooted for an Igbo presidency for 2019.

MASSOB said they will not take the former president serious as he might just want to use the Igbos for his own gain.

The group said: “Nobody should rejoice over the statement by Obasanjo because he will never do or say anything good about Igbo. For him to solicit for Igbo president is not in the interest of Ndigbo."

- News 24

Tags olusegun obasanjo nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Emergency response scheme launched in Borno

25 January 2017, 20:18
Olusegun Obasanjo (Herman Verwey)

Olusegun Obasanjo (Herman Verwey)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.