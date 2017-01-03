Ogoni leaders to cooperate on cleanup exercise

Abuja - The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and traditional leaders have pledged commitment to work together for the implementation of the Ogoni cleanup programme expected to commence later this month.



The traditional rulers spoke during a series of meetings with Ogoni members of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) governing council inaugurated early August by President Muhammadu Buhari.



It was established to function as the policy making and top management organ for the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme report on Ogoniland.



President of MOSOP, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara, assured the Ogoni people the cleanup of Ogoniland would commence within few weeks beginning with the implementation of some emergency measures which includes provision of water.



He called for the cooperation of traditional rulers for peace to be sustained in Ogoniland during and after the cleanup exercise.



The rulers pledged to support the process and called for transparency.



“We are in support of everything to promote the interest of the Ogoni people,” said King Gininwa, chairman of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers.



Ogoniland has suffered years of pollution during the extraction of oil. A report by the United Nations Environment Programme found severe and widespread contamination of soil and ground water.



In a number of locations public health was severely threatened by contaminated drinking water and carcinogens. Delta ecosystems such as mangroves had been utterly devastated.





- CAJ News