Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Ogoni leaders to cooperate on cleanup exercise

03 January 2017, 17:20

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and traditional leaders have pledged commitment to work together for the implementation of the Ogoni cleanup programme expected to commence later this month.

The traditional rulers spoke during a series of meetings with Ogoni members of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) governing council inaugurated early August by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was established to function as the policy making and top management organ for the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme report on Ogoniland.

President of MOSOP, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara, assured the Ogoni people the cleanup of Ogoniland would commence within few weeks beginning with the implementation of some emergency measures which includes provision of water.

He called for the cooperation of traditional rulers for peace to be sustained in Ogoniland during and after the cleanup exercise.

The rulers pledged to support the process and called for transparency.

“We are in support of everything to promote the interest of the Ogoni people,” said King Gininwa, chairman of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers.

Ogoniland has suffered years of pollution during the extraction of oil. A report by the United Nations Environment Programme found severe and widespread contamination of soil and ground water.

In a number of locations public health was severely threatened by contaminated drinking water and carcinogens. Delta ecosystems such as mangroves had been utterly devastated.

- CAJ News

Tags nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

NLC attacks Buhari over failure to create 3m jobs

03 January 2017, 16:21
(Khairul Alam, AP)

(Khairul Alam, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.