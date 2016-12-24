Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

Oil tankers collide on Christmas Eve

Lagos - Two fuel tankers collided on the eve of Christmas and spilled content on the busy Ikorodu road in Lagos.

According to PM News, one of the tankers fully loaded with 33 000 litres of PMS fell on the Anthony Bridge Inward Gbagada.

A possible major tragedy was on Saturday averted by the combined efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Fire Service.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident was as a result of two trucks struggling to overtake each other which collided, leaving the fuel tanker fallen on its side while the other one sped away.

General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu who confirmed the incident, said that at about 12:15am, a call came at the agency’s call centre to alert about the accident.

Also read: Petrol tanker explosion kills 14 in Niger

“We discovered that the fuel in the tanker was leaking heavily from the three compartments and men of the Lagos State Fire Service were on ground to blanket the fuel with chemicals and foam to reduce the level of combustible capacity to explode. We traced the path of the leaking fuel into the compound of Greensprings Schools in Anthony and thus also run through the underground gutters emptying this into the Obanikoro canal.

“The Fire Services pumped massive chemicals in its path to diffuse the powers of the fuel and LASEMA and other Emergency Response Team went into the neighbourhood to evacuate people and asking everybody to stop all forms of cooking and took them to safety,” he said.

Tiamiyu said the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode at about 3am, came to the scene to see things for himself and gave instructions to LASEMA, who coordinated the rescue efforts to ensure the situation is handled diligently and carefully to ensure no fire incident is recorded.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria