Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

'Okay, I did it', man confesses to raping 5 year-old

04 January 2017, 20:47

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - A Gudu Upper Area Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 50-year-old man, Teacher Senior of Area 11, Garki, for raping a five-year-old girl.

The trial judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, ordered that Teacher Senior be remanded in prison custody after he admitted to the crime in the following words: “Okay, I did it.’’

Kagarko, after citing relevant sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, said that rape was a capital offence which attracted a minimum of 25 years in prison.

He thereby rejected the defendant’s plea of guilt, ordering his remand in prison till March 1, for the commencement of the trial.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Joshua Ayanna, had told the court that one Hauwa Hamin of Kubwa Phase IV, reported the matter at Garki police station on Jan. 1.

Also read: Man in court for alleged rape

Ayanna said that on the day in question, the complainant and her five-year-old daughter visited her sister at Area 11, Garki.

He said that when they were about to leave, her daughter went outside and it was then that the defendant deceived her and took her inside his room where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“During police investigation, it was revealed that he removed her trouser and inserted his penis inside her vagina,’’ Ayanna said.

The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN

Tags nigeria rape court national
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Future unclear for surrendering Boko Haram terrorists

04 January 2017, 19:29

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.