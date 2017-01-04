'Okay, I did it', man confesses to raping 5 year-old

Abuja - A Gudu Upper Area Court in the Federal Capital
Territory (FCT) on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 50-year-old man, Teacher
Senior of Area 11, Garki, for raping a five-year-old girl.
The trial judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, ordered that Teacher
Senior be remanded in prison custody after he admitted to the crime in the
following words: “Okay, I did it.’’
Kagarko, after citing relevant sections of the
Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, said that rape was a capital
offence which attracted a minimum of 25 years in prison.
He thereby rejected the defendant’s plea of guilt, ordering
his remand in prison till March 1, for the commencement of the trial.
The prosecuting counsel, Mr Joshua Ayanna, had told the
court that one Hauwa Hamin of Kubwa Phase IV, reported the matter at Garki
police station on Jan. 1.
Ayanna said that on the day in question, the complainant and
her five-year-old daughter visited her sister at Area 11, Garki.
He said that when they were about to leave, her daughter
went outside and it was then that the defendant deceived her and took her
inside his room where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.
“During police investigation, it was revealed that he removed
her trouser and inserted his penis inside her vagina,’’ Ayanna said.
The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to Section
283 of the Penal Code.
- NAN