Okorocha asks Igbos to forget presidency in 2019

Imo - Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said that Igbos should forget about getting the presidency in 2019 but support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Naij reports.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo had said the Igbos should be given a chance at presidency in 2019 but Okorocha has said that this will only happen in 2023.

The governor of Imo spoke after a meeting with acting president, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, January 30.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was well positioned and has been a strong force in the south east region.



“What I do know is that Ndi Igbo should talk about presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari. I think we should support this government,” he said.



“President Muhammadu Buhari has a tenure to work for, four years or eight years according to the zoning arrangement and everybody should follow the zoning though I am not an advocate of zoning.”



He insisted that two governors from the region would soon join the APC and Ken Nnamani who just moved to the party would lead the party in the region.







- News 24