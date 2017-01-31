Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Okorocha asks Igbos to forget presidency in 2019

31 January 2017, 12:27

Most Read

Related Stories

Imo - Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said that Igbos should forget about getting the presidency in 2019 but support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Naij reports.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo had said the Igbos should be given a chance at presidency in 2019 but Okorocha has said that this will only happen in 2023.

The governor of Imo spoke after a meeting with acting president, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, January 30.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was well positioned and has been a strong force in the south east region.

“What I do know is that Ndi Igbo should talk about presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari. I think we should support this government,” he said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has a tenure to work for, four years or eight years according to the zoning arrangement and everybody should follow the zoning though I am not an advocate of zoning.”

He insisted that two governors from the region would soon join the APC and Ken Nnamani who just moved to the party would lead the party in the region.


- News 24

Tags rochas okorocha olusegun obasanjo nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Naira crashes to all time low of 500/dollar

31 January 2017, 11:09
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.