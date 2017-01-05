Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Okorocha tells APC members not to share rice with traditional rulers, PDP members

05 January 2017, 14:40

Imo- Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo on Wednesday told members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state not to share bags of rice and the money he gave them as Christmas and New Year gifts with traditional rulers and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

”The rice and money should be shared among the members of APC alone, no traditional rulers or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members should partake in the sharing’’, he said.

Okorocha gave the directive when he hosted executives of All Progressives Congress (APC) at wards, local governments and state levels and gave them 18 500 bags of rice valued N370 million, in addition to N37 million.

Okorocha said during APC stakeholders meeting held at Imo State International Convention, Owerri that each ward should collect 50 bags of rice valued N1 million and N100 000 cash.

He said the gesture was Christmas and New Year gifts for APC members in appreciation of their hard work and keeping faith with the party.

“We provided 18 500 bags of rice and each ward out of 370 wards will go home with 50 bags worth N1 million and N100 000 cash per ward.

“The rice and money should be shared among the members of APC alone, no traditional rulers or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members should partake in the sharing’’, he said.

Okorocha, who showered praises on APC members for keeping faith with the party in spite months of suspension of financial funding of the party due to economic recession, assured the party executives that more cash would be pumped into the party’s activities.

“I recently released N20 million to each of the 27 local government areas which was shared through the (state development council) for the grading of rural roads in each ward and N400 000 for organising cultural carnival in Owerri in December 2016.

“We are planning to renovate school buildings, award contracts for the sewing of school uniforms and henceforth these projects must pass through party structures to empower our supporters’’, Okorocha said.

The governor announced that APC will soon commence membership registration across the state with a target to capture at least 1.5 million members in Imo.

Okorocha said the registration must be conducted before 370 ward executive members could come and carry 50 bags of their rice now heaped within the premises of Imo International Convention, Owerri.

The governor told members of the party willing to contest for elective positions in 2019 to start holding political meetings so as to enable them soften the grounds before open campaigns would be permitted by INEC.

- News 24

Tags apc pdp rochas okorocha imo state
Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

05 January 2017, 12:46
