Operation Skolombo kills armed robbery suspect in Calabar

Calabar - A armed robbery suspect,
popularly called `Ak 1’ has been killed by the Operation Skolombo Special Task
Force in Calabar.
The task force, comprising of the Army, Police, Navy, and
the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, was set up by the Cross River
Government to mob up street urchins and other criminals activities within
Calabar.
The armed robbery suspect was shot in his upper abdomen at
Bogobiri Area, Mary Slessor Road, Calabar.
Bogobiri area is a settlement of the Hausa/Fulani in Calabar
where business activities, including exchange of foreign currencies, selling of
cattle, fruit, yams and others take place.
An eyewitness, Alhaji Shehu Kabir, told News Agency of
Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the suspect and his gang now at large had been
terrorising and robbing businessmen and women at the area for a long period of
time.
“On New Year day, `AK 1’ and his gang robbed one Alhaji in
this area and collected some dollars from him.
“Youths around the area pursued them on that faithful day
but they escaped narrowly through some corners.
Also read: Dismissed policeman arrested for Rivers bank robbery
“At the early hours of today, around 1.a.m, this same guy
and his gang tried to rob one of the biggest businessman in this area.
“But unfortunately, luck ran out of them because the
Operation Skolombo van was on patrol and residents were shouting for rescue.
“The Operation Skolombo security guys shot at them, two of
his members escaped while the bullet caught him right in his upper abdomen,’’
he said.
Mr Kabiru Usman, another businessman in the area who said he
witness the incident, told NAN that peace would now return in the area, saying
that the gang had been terrorising the area using local pistols.
Confirming the incident, Capt. Kayode Owolabi, the Public
Relations officer of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, told NAN that the
suspect belongs to a robbery gang of three members.
According to him, Operation Skolombo had received several
complaints about the criminal activities of the gang at the Bogobiri area.
“The suspect was shot by men of the Operation Skolombo while
on patrol. He belongs to a three man robbery gang that used local pistols in
terrorising businessmen at Bogobiri area.
“We have called the police to come over so that we can
handover the corpse to them,’’ he said.
- NAN