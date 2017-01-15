Osinbajo to visit Niger-Delta communities

Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will from Monday visit
some communities in the Niger-Delta region to begin consultations in further
demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness to comprehensively
address the Niger Delta situation.
A statement from the Vice Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu
Akande, on Saturday in Abuja, said Osinbajo would visit a number of oil-bearing
communities in some Niger Delta States starting with Delta on Monday.
He said that at a date to be announced soon, the Vice
President would visit Bayelsa and Rivers.
Akande said that in all the visits, the Vice President would
lead high-level delegations of the Federal Government that would interact with
leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities.
Also read: Osinbajo blows hot, says if you kill in the name of religion, you are insane
He added that the visit was in continuation of ongoing
outreach efforts of the Buhari administration toward a long-lasting and
permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.
“The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an
effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the
oil-producing areas,’’ he said.
He expressed the administration’s belief that the visits
would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and
prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation.
- NANFor
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- NAN