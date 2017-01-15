Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Osinbajo to visit Niger-Delta communities

15 January 2017, 06:22

Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will from Monday visit some communities in the Niger-Delta region to begin consultations in further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation.

A statement from the Vice Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, on Saturday in Abuja, said Osinbajo would visit a number of oil-bearing communities in some Niger Delta States starting with Delta on Monday.

He said that at a date to be announced soon, the Vice President would visit Bayelsa and Rivers.

Akande said that in all the visits, the Vice President would lead high-level delegations of the Federal Government that would interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities.

Also read: Osinbajo blows hot, says if you kill in the name of religion, you are insane

He added that the visit was in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the Buhari administration toward a long-lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.

“The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas,’’ he said.

He expressed the administration’s belief that the visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation.

- NAN

