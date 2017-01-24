A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osun University shut indefinitely as another student dies

Osun - Osun state university has been shut down and students sent home due to growing tensions among the students.

After two students were allegedly shot by the Nigerian police while playing football on Sunday, January 21, another student of UNIOSUN is reportedly dead.

The university has lost no less than 4 students under different circumstances in less than a month.

The school was shut down after a protest broke out over the death of one Feyisara Odeyinka of the Department of Anatomy on Monday, January 23.



According to Daily Trust, Feyisara was a sickle cell patient and was admitted in a private hospital after falling sick.

- News 24