Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi may step down as heads of their churches

Lagos - Following the shock resignation of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria , it has been predicted that other prominent men of God might be forced to follow suit.

Adeboye stepped down on Saturday as head of the church in Nigeria in line with a proposed Corporate Governance Code in Nigeria.

The code, proposed in May 2015 by the Financial Regulations Council , limits the number of years heads of corporate organisations can stay in office.

The code, which took effect from October 17, 2016, stipulated a maximum period of 20 years for the heads of all registered churches, mosques, and civil society organisations in the country



Apart from Adeboye, the law would cause leadership changes in other churches, where their general overseers had spent more than 20 years in that capacity.

Some of the general overseers to be affected by the regulation include Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, who has spent 22 years as the general overseer; Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (35 years); Pastor Kumuyi (43 years); Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of Word of Life Bible Church (29 years); Rev. Chris Okotie of the Household of God ( 29 years); Kingsway International Christian Centre’s Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo (24 years); Winners Chapel’s Bishop David Oyedepo (35 years).



Others are Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Believers’ LoveWord International (26 years); Pastor Samuel Abiara of Christ Apostolic Church (39 years); Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre (21 years); Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly (27 years); House on the Rock’s Pastor Paul Adefarasin (22 years), among others.





