Pageant organizers allegedly bribe Chidinma Okeke over sex tape

Lagos - - Following the court appearance of Ex-miss Anambra Chidinma Okeke, on Monday, January 16, at a Lagos court, the pageant organizers have decided to give back her official car.

The Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) yesterday returned the prize vehicle to the former Anambra Beauty Queen and made her sign an undertaking that she would not grant press interviews or reveal that the circumstances under which the prize car was returned to her.

The threatened to have her detained if she breached that undertaking.

According to human rights lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, Anambra Broadcasting Service has returned ex-miss Anambra Chidinma Okeke's car to her, and was made to sign an undertaking .

From one of the ABS insiders, the Management of ABS took this measure in order to stop Chidinma from continuing as Government witness in the criminal case going on in Lagos.

The ABS wants to suppress the ongoing case because they were involved in the making and leak of the video.

