Pastor Adeboye reveals how God used a witch to save his life

Lagos - General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has revealed how God used a witch to save his life, reports Vanguard

The witch according to Adeboye stopped him from eating kola nut which would have led to his death if he did not stop the act.

Narrating his experience while delivering a sermon tiled: “God Loves Me” during the annual thanksgiving service and prophetic declaration at the church national headquarters, Throne of Grace parish in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye attributed his continued survival to God’s faithfulness, and love, saying those whom God loves are more than conquerors.

He stated that when he was young, he and his friends used kola nut to stay awake at night because they do not have money to buy coffee.

He said the number one self-confessed witch in our compound warned him to desist from what can lead to his death.

His words: “One day, the number one self-confessed witch in our compound, called me and said: “Dejare, why won’t you stop eating kola nut? The witch warned me to desist from what can lead to my death. I think God spoke through the witch and I can say God loves me.”

Adeboye then admonished Christians that God expects those He loves to respond by honouring Him with their tithes and first fruits and love their neighours, noting that the greatest gift Christians can give their neighbours is introducing them to Christ.



- News 24