Pastor Adeboye warns FG to stop meddling in church affairs

Lagos - General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned the Federal Government to stop meddling in church matters

Speaking at the 2017 Ministers’ Annual Thanksgiving, on Saturday, at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State, Adeboye expressed worries over deliberate anti-Christian laws being churned out by the Federal Government to interfere in church affairs.



“The government has been showing increasing interest in church affairs. Unfortunately, for us in RCCG, it might not be very helpful,” Adeboye said.



He further accused the government of not allowing the church (RCCG) to continue with its stipulated lifetime 100 per cent salaries to its pensioners.

“For example, when I decided on what will be the pension of our pastors, what I decided is not done anywhere in the world. That somebody will retire and continue to earn full salaries all his lifetime.



“This, I started, but government stepped in and made a law that we should be contributing to pension fund.



“We have to obey and we started doing that. The result is that pastors don’t get as much as they were getting under our own previous arrangement. But, what can we do? We have to obey the law,” he disclosed.



Speaking further, Adeboye disclosed that other fresh laws had been enacted by the government to ruffle the feathers of the church in the country, with a particularly targeted at the RCCG.



According to him, “Now there are fresh laws. We have a rough idea of what the law is about.

