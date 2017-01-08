Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Pastor calls on Christians to boycott cow meat over ‘herdsmen’ killings

08 January 2017, 05:46

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Dele Ikeorha, a pastor and president of the Laybible Translation Group, wants Christians all over the country to stop eating cow meat to protest the killings of Christians by Fulani herdsmen.

The herdsmen have been accused of repeated attacks on farming communities across the country.
In a piece entitled ‘Call to National Indefinite Cow Meat Boycott’, Ikeorha said it was time for Christians to resist the “subtlety of the Islamisation agenda of Nigeria” as it required “forceful and strategic resistance to avert a greater calamity”.
“Christianity in Nigeria today is under siege, not only from Islamic fundamentalists, and bloody genocidal actions of Boko Haram, but also from evil moves such as the Cattle Grazing Reserve Bill, and from the marauding activities of Fulani terrorists masquerading as cattle breeders,” the pastor said.
“In view of the direct link between the Fulani herdsmen and the blood-letting that has resulted in untold human massacres across Nigeria, and the genocidal slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent Christians and Nigerians, the Lay Bible Translation Group hereby calls on all Christians in Nigeria to boycott cow meat indefinitely, as a sign of outrage over the ongoing atrocities committed against Christians and Christian communities throughout Nigeria by Fulani Herdsmen.
“The Cow Meat Boycott involves total abstinence from buying and eating cow meat, directly impacting on the economic lifeline of the Fulani herdsmen and their sponsors. Should the attacks persist, the boycott should be advanced to the boycott of all goods produced by companies such as Dangote Group whose majority shareholders are Muslims, to send a message.”
Ikeorha explained that the boycott was necessary due to the “unmitigated attacks on innocent Christians and Nigerians across the country”. He said Christians should turn to other alternatives such as chicken, goat and fish.
“In this time of prayer and fasting, we call on all Christians and churches to pray for the mercy of God on this country, and ask for forgiveness because as a people we have sinned. Daniel 9:3-19,” he said.
“We call on the Christians Association of Nigeria CAN, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and all Christian groups and Christians throughout Nigeria to heed this call and support the call.”
Ikeorha told TheCable that boycott would hopefully put pressure on policy makers to take action.
“It is one of the ways to put pressure; it’s a social action to put pressure, make sure policy makers take action, also to make leaders for example the Muslim groups – the Miyetti Allah that they themselves – to know it is a serious issue even if it has been treated with levity.
“This is for the general populace to identify with the pain of the people. It is a regrettable situation; it’s unacceptable.”

- News 24

NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari to attend inauguration of Ghana’s President-Elect, Akufo-Addo

06 January 2017, 20:31

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.