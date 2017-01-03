Hello 

2016 prophecies that didn't come to pass

Some popular Nigerian clerics ushered in last year with prophecies, some of which did not come to pass.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome releases 2017 prophecies

03 January 2017, 06:11

Lagos -  Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy Church has made prophecies concerning Nigeria in 2017.

Oyakhilome says there is going to be prosperity in the land.

Pastor Chris according to Daily Post compared the flourishing prophesied in Nigeria, to that of a palm tree which flourishes and grows irrespective of whatever season it is.

While speaking on Sunday, the Man-of-God said 2017 will be a year of Luxuriant growth.

Below are some of the prophecies released:

1. The Year of Luxuriant growth

2. The Year of Significant attainment (News making attainments)

3. The Year of Persistent productivity.

“This Year has been seen from recent years and also the present time of the age.

“Wickedness is on the high rise, that even Al-Qaeeda had to disassociate itself from ISIS due to the very nefarious acts committed by the terrorist groups, but this year, God has decided to equip His kids more to be able to win more souls to God’s Kingdom; this year is full of many notable personalities being won to God.

Also read: WATCH:TB Joshua releases his prophetic message for 2017

“This year is going to see God’s children come out nourished even in the midst of seemingly difficult times.

“The gospel would go places this year, places of seeming horrors and turbulence and the more wicked the Devil gets this year, God has decided to even be much more gracious by increasing the grace on His children.

“There would be more wickedness this year as been seen in the world, but God’s kids who are the light of the world would be more equipped by God and shine by quenching every iota of wickedness.”

In a similar vein, The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed his prophecy for 2017.
He made nine revelations which were divided into 3 groups - individual prophecies, predictions for Nigeria, and what the world should expect in general.



