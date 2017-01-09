Hello 

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastors reject new tenure law

09 January 2017, 08:05Lekan Oladeinde

Lagos - Pastors have rejected the new Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) law which specifically limited the tenure of general overseers of churches to 20 years or 70 years of age.

News 24 recalls that Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was the first to comply with the new rule following the appointment of a Nigerian General Overseer.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye had on Saturday surprised the top echelon of the RCCG by stepping down from direct leadership of the church in the country.

He appointed Joshua Obayemi as the National Overseer of the church in Nigeria.

Apart from Adeboye, the law would cause leadership changes in other churches, where their general overseers had spent more than 20 years in that capacity.

Some of the general overseers to be affected by the regulation include Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya  of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, who has spent 22 years as the general overseer; Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (35 years); Pastor Kumuyi  (43 years); Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of Word of Life Bible Church (29 years); Rev. Chris Okotie  of the Household of God ( 29 years);  Kingsway International Christian Centre’s Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo (24 years);  Winners Chapel’s  Bishop David Oyedepo (35 years).
 
Others are Pastor Chris Oyakhilome  of Believers’ LoveWord International (26 years); Pastor Samuel Abiara of Christ Apostolic Church (39 years); Pastor Sam Adeyemi  of Daystar Christian Centre (21 years);  Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly (27 years);  House on the Rock’s Pastor Paul Adefarasin (22 years), among others.

Also read: Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor 

But reacting to the new Corporate Governance Code in Nigeria, many pastors have kicked against the code.

Apostle Psalm Okpe, General Overseer, Fresh Oil Ministry, Lagos described the law as the most childish law ever enacted, reports Sun

He stated that there is freedom of worship in Nigeria and, therefore, “I believe such law should not even be heard because that is not the problem the country is facing at the moment. That is not the challenge of the country.

Apostle Okpe said government should not play God by deciding who “comes into ministry and who goes out of ministry. It is the call of God.

Pastor Henry Kpalukwu, General Overseer, Glorious Fire Deliverance Ministry, Port Harcourt slammed the tenure law. 

He said the call of God is divine election and not human election

"It doesn’t matter how many years a general overseer has been involved in ministry work. It is his business with God. Church leaders have business with God, not with man.

"So, whoever is coming out with that kind of idea is trying to incur the wrath of God.”

- News 24

Tags enoch adeboye lagos state religion
Ambode may drop five commissioners

08 January 2017, 12:32

