PDP hails Buhari over Sambisa capture

The party said it was happy that Buhari had built on the efforts of his predecessors, noting that “whatever we are witnessing now is as a result of all the efforts and sacrifices of the past and present.”



The party added: “Nigerians and the international community will recall that the war effort received a major boost in the weeks leading up to the 2015 general elections.

“The insurgents were virtually annihilated – a feat that made it possible for elections to hold peacefully in almost all the Local Government Areas of all the states in the North East last year.

“We are therefore very much delighted with the continuation of this great effort by the President.”

The former ruling party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi praised the armed forces for their courage, determination and sacrifice which made this achievement possible,

“The men and women of the Nigerian armed forces have served and will continue to serve with distinction in many peace keeping operations all over the world. We salute them for fighting with great courage to keep the peace in their own country.”

















