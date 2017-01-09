Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Peterside blames Wike over dismissed Rivers police

Rivers - All Progressives Congress senior official in Rivers State, Dakuku Peterside, has accused governor Nyesom Wike of causing deaths of people through his hunger for power.

He also accused the governor of bringing the state into disrepute after police officers in Wike’s entourage were fired for misconduct during the December elections.

The six officers were fire last week.

Peterside said Wike’s desperation to become governor at all cost led to loss of many lives and destruction of property.

“Since becoming governor, it has been bad news all the way,” said Peterside.

He said many people, including security personnel, had been murdered in different parts of the state.

“Now, policemen have been dismissed from service all because of the inordinate ambition of one man.”

Peterside lost the governorship election to Wike in 2015 amid violence and allegations of vote-rigging.

He called on Wike to “do some soul-searching and reconcile himself with what should truly represent his direction and motive for governing the state.”

“He is virtually in the news for all the wrong reasons.”



- CAJ News