Dangote truck crushes senator to death

A truck belonging to Dangote Group has crushed a Second Republic senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim to death.

PHOTO: Abuja pastor organises prayer sessions for MMM victims

28 December 2016, 12:44

Abuja -  Members of the MMM community whose funds are currently trapped are being invited to a mass prayer session in Abuja tagged "Mavrodi Return My Money".

The 7 day fire vigil service which is scheduled to start from January 7 to 13, 2017 is being organised by one top 'man of God' named Bishop Fireman Dapada of the popular Mole Moba Motungbapada Ministry.

The event is expected to take place at the main bowl of the national stadium in Abuja at exactly 9pm daily

The MMM participants are expected to show up at the prayer venue with their phones, laptops, iPads and other technological devices used in transacting the questionable business.

The event has been described as a mockery of the predicament of subscribers of the wonder bank who are close to losing their investments following the freezing of their accounts on the 13th of December, 2017.

Check out the banner below:

   

- News 24

Tags mmm abuja mmm scheme
Sultan says women shouldn’t share inheritance equally with men

28 December 2016, 11:14

