Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

PHOTO: Bobrisky's alleged lover, ‘Pretty Mike’ arrested for putting girls on leash

12 January 2017, 16:02

Lagos - The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a club owner and socialite, Mike Nwogu, who is popularly known as Pretty Mike, for dehumanising young women, Punch reports.

Nwogu was in the news recently after images emerged of him attending different events in Lagos with two masked ladies on leashes.

The images, which went viral, sparked outrage with many calling on the relevant authorities and the Lagos State government to intervene and prevent such anti-social and inhumane behaviour.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice confirmed the arrest in a statement by its Director, Public Affairs, Bola Akingbade.

The statement said Nwogu was arrested on Wednesday “for dehumanising young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains around their necks”.

The 30-year-old is cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and has signed an undertaking to stop the act and apologise to the public, according to the statement.

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, was quoted as saying, the state government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanise any citizen in the State.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.

- News 24

Mother names new born 'Muhammadu Buhari', Presidency reacts

12 January 2017, 16:02
