Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

PHOTO: Customs declare two officers wanted over seized 661 rifles

02 February 2017, 05:33

Lagos - The Nigeria Customs Service  (NCS)has declared two of its officers who allegedly examined and cleared the ammunition-laden container at the Apapa port, Lagos State wanted.

The officers, Abdullahi I, with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah, with service number 133386, fled after the weapons were uncovered by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.

A document, signed by the DCG Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Dan Ugo, declared the two men wanted.

The document, which displayed their pictures and force numbers, said, “The above customs officers are wanted in connection with the clearance of a one-by-40-foot container no PONU/825914/3 found to contain 661 pump-action rifles.

“Whenever/wherever seen, they should be arrested and taken to the nearest customs formation….”

News 24 recalls that customs officers on patrol along the Mile 2 Apapa Expressway had on Monday intercepted a container with 49 boxes stuffed with 661 pump-action rifles.



- News 24

