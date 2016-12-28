PHOTO: Drug traffickers excrete 50 wraps of cocaine

Lagos - Two drug trafficking suspects have been arrested with 1.2 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

The suspects – David Achebe, 37, and 43-year-old Daniel Ndukwe – met their Waterloo on Saturday during an outward screening of passengers on Ethiopian and Egypt airline flights by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the MMIA.



The detectives were said to have placed the duo on a close watch, during which Achebe excreted 45 wraps of cocaine while Nduwke expelled five wraps of the drug.



Achebe and Ndukwe had wanted to smuggle the narcotic to Hong Kong and Greece respectively.



Achebe, who deals in electronics, reportedly told investigators that a friend contracted him to traffic in cocaine with a promise of N5m for a successful operation.

See photo below:



Drug traffickers excrete 50 wraps of cocaine https://t.co/wP319AnrVA pic.twitter.com/R3MIzBs7IS — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) December 28, 2016

- News 24