PHOTO: EFCC impounds Ali Modu Sheriff's private jet Lekan Oladeinde

Maiduguri - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has impounded a private jet belonging to former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff at Maiduguri airport.

According to Sahara Reporters, the private jet was impounded by EFCC for an offence yet to be made public.

Sheriff, a factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is still under investigation for alleged corruption during his eight years as governor of Borno State.

The commission had in June 2015 arrested Sheriff for allegedly embezzling public funds while he was governor.

His government was said to have received over N300bn from the Federation Account between 2003 and 2011, an amount alleged to have been mismanaged by Sheriff.

News 24 recalls that the police had on Tuesday arrested Sheriff's spokesperson, Inuwa Bwala.

Bwala was picked up along with his driver shortly after arriving the premises of his office by policemen some of whom wore SARS uniform.

Efforts to find out the real cause of his arrest proved abortive as the policemen contacted kept sealed lips.

