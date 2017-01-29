Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari visits her husband in London

London - Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has visited her husband in London.

Pictures of Aisha's visit to her husband were released on Sunday by the Presidency.

The two photographs were released by the Special Assistant to the President’s Wife on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi.

The President and his wife were standing in one while they were sitting down in the second photograph.

Buhari wore a brown pair of trousers, a sweater and a white skull cap in the pictures.

The photographs showing Buhari and his wife came after an earlier one released on Friday showing Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and some persons with the President.

The photographs were released amid increasing rumour over the state of health of the President since he announced his decision to embark on a short vacation during which he is also scheduled to carry out medical check-up.









