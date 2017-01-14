PHOTOS: Buhari, Sirleaf meet Gambia President Jammeh again

Lagos - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, his Liberia
counterpart Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Ghana leader John Dramani Mahama met
with outgoing Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh and Vice, Isatou Njie-Saidy in
Bajul on Friday.
The leaders returned to Gambia to persuade President Yahya
Jammeh to step down, as the strongman was left looking increasingly isolated at
home and abroad.
The visit, a second in barely six weeks, was to impress upon
Jammeh the imperative to respect the constitution and hand over power to President-Elect
Adama Barrow next week.
Jammeh, who has been ruling for 22 years, had called Barrow to
concede defeat in a December 1, 2016 election, only to make a U-turn one week
later.
Buhari posted photos of his visit to Gambia on
twitter, and wrote, “In Banjul, The Gambia, on the ECOWAS Mediation Mission. We
met with President Yahya Jammeh and Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy”
