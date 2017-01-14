The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

PHOTOS: Buhari, Sirleaf meet Gambia President Jammeh again Israel Ojoko

Lagos - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, his Liberia counterpart Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Ghana leader John Dramani Mahama met with outgoing Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh and Vice, Isatou Njie-Saidy in Bajul on Friday.

The leaders returned to Gambia to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down, as the strongman was left looking increasingly isolated at home and abroad.

The visit, a second in barely six weeks, was to impress upon Jammeh the imperative to respect the constitution and hand over power to President-Elect Adama Barrow next week.

Jammeh, who has been ruling for 22 years, had called Barrow to concede defeat in a December 1, 2016 election, only to make a U-turn one week later.

Buhari posted photos of his visit to Gambia on twitter, and wrote, “In Banjul, The Gambia, on the ECOWAS Mediation Mission. We met with President Yahya Jammeh and Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy”

- News24 Nigeria