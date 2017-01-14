Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

PHOTOS: Buhari, Sirleaf meet Gambia President Jammeh again

14 January 2017, 08:00Israel Ojoko

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, his Liberia counterpart Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Ghana leader John Dramani Mahama met with outgoing Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh and Vice, Isatou Njie-Saidy in Bajul on Friday.

The leaders returned to Gambia to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down, as the strongman was left looking increasingly isolated at home and abroad.

The visit, a second in barely six weeks, was to impress upon Jammeh the imperative to respect the constitution and hand over power to President-Elect Adama Barrow next week.

Jammeh, who has been ruling for 22 years, had called Barrow to concede defeat in a December 1, 2016 election, only to make a U-turn one week later.

Buhari posted photos of his visit to Gambia on twitter, and wrote, “In Banjul, The Gambia, on the ECOWAS Mediation Mission. We met with President Yahya Jammeh and Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy”

- News24 Nigeria

Tags gambia liberia ghana nigeria ellen johnson-sirleaf muhammadu buhari africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Woman stabs drunk husband to death in Lagos

14 January 2017, 08:00
President Muhammadu Buhari. (AP)

President Muhammadu Buhari. (AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.