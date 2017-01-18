Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM removes all payment requests from its system

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

PHOTOS: Nigeria's fighter jet kills hundreds of IDPs in Borno

18 January 2017, 11:15

Most Read

Related Stories

Cape Town – A Nigerian air force jet on a mission against Boko Haram mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers, reports said.

Military commander Major General Lucky Irabor confirmed an accidental bombardment in the northeastern town of Rann, near the border with Cameroon, saying some civilians were killed.

It was believed to be the first time Nigeria’s military admitted to making such a mistake in a region where villagers have in the past reported civilian casualties in the near-daily bombing targeting the Islamic militants.

Photographs of the carnage showed a man carrying a wounded child, his clothing stained with blood, as well as bloodied victims treated on the ground outside a tent clinic overflowing with the wounded.

See some of the pictures below.

Nearby, corpses lay covered by blankets and prayer mats, alongside mounds of hastily dug graves.

After the attack, the charred remains of makeshift corrugated iron lean-tos and mud homes filled the landscape. 


Nigeria

This handout image received courtesy of Doctors Without Border (MSF) shows a wounded child after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann, northeast Nigeria. (AFP)

Nigeria

Wounded people lie on the ground after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)  

Nigeria

People stand next to destruction after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP) 


Nigeria

People standing next to destruction after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)


Nigeria

Wounded people lie on the ground after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)


Nigeria
A man carries a child after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)

- News24

Tags boko haram nigeria west africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Nigerians set sights on getting jobs in 2017

18 January 2017, 11:15

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.