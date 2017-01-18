Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

PHOTOS: Nigeria's fighter jet kills hundreds of IDPs in Borno

Cape Town – A Nigerian air force jet on a mission against Boko Haram mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers, reports said.



Military commander Major General Lucky Irabor confirmed an accidental bombardment in the northeastern town of Rann, near the border with Cameroon, saying some civilians were killed.

It was believed to be the first time Nigeria’s military admitted to making such a mistake in a region where villagers have in the past reported civilian casualties in the near-daily bombing targeting the Islamic militants.

Photographs of the carnage showed a man carrying a wounded child, his clothing stained with blood, as well as bloodied victims treated on the ground outside a tent clinic overflowing with the wounded.

See some of the pictures below.

Nearby, corpses lay covered by blankets and prayer mats, alongside mounds of hastily dug graves.

After the attack, the charred remains of makeshift corrugated iron lean-tos and mud homes filled the landscape.





This handout image received courtesy of Doctors Without Border (MSF) shows a wounded child after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann, northeast Nigeria. (AFP)

Wounded people lie on the ground after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)

People stand next to destruction after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)



People standing next to destruction after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)





Wounded people lie on the ground after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)





A man carries a child after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram Islamists, in Rann. (AFP)

- News24