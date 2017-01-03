The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

PHOTOS: Sterling Bank in Abeokuta on fire

Abeokuta - The Sterling Bank major branch in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state is currently on fire.

Premium Times reported that the cause of the fire was yet to be known, but that some sources at the scene of the incident revealed that it started from one of the offices.



The situation reportedly caused confusion as customers who were carrying out transaction looked for the nearest exit route.

The report added that fire service officials have cordoned the area while making efforts to stop the fire.

- News 24