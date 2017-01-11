Hello 

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

PHOTOS: Woman gives birth inside Lagos BRT

11 January 2017, 12:01Israel Ojoko

Lagos - A middle aged woman has given birth to a baby boy inside a BRT bus.

The woman was delivered of the baby around 9am on Wednesday January 11, 2017, along Mile 12/ Ketu, Lagos.

She had boarded the bus at Irawo bus stop going to the hospital believed to be at Iyana Ipaja.

But the baby could not wait much longer.

The woman became uncomfortable immediately after boarding as she was seen showing restlessness.

Women passengers on board joined hands in assisting her to cover the new born with clothe, before all other passengers were transloaded into another bus at Ketu bus stop.

The woman was then taken to the hospital.

See photos:

- News24 Nigeria

Tags lagos nigeria baby national
APC Chairman dies in South Africa

11 January 2017, 10:24

