Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

PHOTOS: Woman gives birth inside Lagos BRT Israel Ojoko

Lagos - A middle aged woman has given birth to a baby boy inside a BRT bus.

The woman was delivered of the baby around 9am on Wednesday January 11, 2017, along Mile 12/ Ketu, Lagos.



She had boarded the bus at Irawo bus stop going to the hospital believed to be at Iyana Ipaja.



But the baby could not wait much longer.

The woman became uncomfortable immediately after boarding as she was seen showing restlessness.

Women passengers on board joined hands in assisting her to cover the new born with clothe, before all other passengers were transloaded into another bus at Ketu bus stop.

The woman was then taken to the hospital.

See photos:

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria