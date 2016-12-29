Hello 

Buhari moves to pacify Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has begun moves to pacify the national leader of the All Progressives Congress ,Bola Tinubu

Police arrest 17 suspects over Kaduna killings

29 December 2016, 21:02

Kafanchan - The Nigerian Police said that they have arrested 17 suspects and recovered different types of arms and ammunitions since it started a special operation in southern Kaduna State.

The special security outfit, tagged “Operation Harmony”, to restore lasting peace in southern Kaduna, was launched on Dec. 24.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the operation, Mr Habila Joshak, paraded the suspects to newsmen in Kafanchan.

Joshak said the suspects were all linked to the crisis.

The items recovered from the suspects included, six locally made AK-47 guns, four pump action guns, two revolver guns  and one single barrel.

He also said 75 different of types of ammunitions and 13 cartridges were also recovered.

The DIG said N400 000 cash was recovered from two suspects who came from Niger State to purchase arms.

Joshak said the success was recorded through intelligence reports and good synergy of working relationship with other security agencies.

“The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to book and face the law.

“Our mandate is to see that lasting peace is returned to the whole of southern Kaduna.”

Also read: Death toll in Kaduna killings hits 11

He appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders to preach peace to their people.

He also called on Journalists to always be professional in their reporting.

“We are committed to bringing lasting peace to the area and we urge the public to give the security operatives maximum cooperation to achieve that.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman Jema’a Foundation, Malam Muhammad Kassim has commended the government and security operatives for bringing peace to the area.

Kassim noted that illegal road blocks had been dismantled and urged security agencies to maintain the tempo until lasting peace is achieved.

- NAN

