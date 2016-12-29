Police arrest 17 suspects over Kaduna killings

Kafanchan - The Nigerian Police said that they have arrested
17 suspects and recovered different types of arms and ammunitions since it
started a special operation in southern Kaduna State.
The special security outfit, tagged “Operation Harmony”, to
restore lasting peace in southern Kaduna, was launched on Dec. 24.
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the
operation, Mr Habila Joshak, paraded the suspects to newsmen in Kafanchan.
Joshak said the suspects were all linked to the crisis.
The items recovered from the suspects included, six locally
made AK-47 guns, four pump action guns, two revolver guns and one single barrel.
He also said 75 different of types of ammunitions and 13 cartridges
were also recovered.
The DIG said N400 000 cash was recovered from two suspects
who came from Niger State to purchase arms.
Joshak said the success was recorded through intelligence
reports and good synergy of working relationship with other security agencies.
“The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to book and
face the law.
“Our mandate is to see that lasting peace is returned to the
whole of southern Kaduna.”
Also read: Death toll in Kaduna killings hits 11
He appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders to
preach peace to their people.
He also called on Journalists to always be professional in
their reporting.
“We are committed to bringing lasting peace to the area and
we urge the public to give the security operatives maximum cooperation to
achieve that.”
Meanwhile, the Chairman Jema’a Foundation, Malam Muhammad
Kassim has commended the government and security operatives for bringing peace
to the area.
Kassim noted that illegal road blocks had been dismantled
and urged security agencies to maintain the tempo until lasting peace is
achieved.
- NAN
For the latest on
national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and
like our Facebook page.
- NAN