Police arrest, release Premium Times publisher Dapo Olorunyomi

Abuja - The Nigeria police on Thursday evening arrested the Publisher of Premium Times online newspaper, Dapo Olorunyomi and judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

The newspaper in a story on its website said the officers who conducted the raid of the newspaper’s offices said the action was after a complaint by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai claiming the newspaper libeled the army chief and the Nigerian.

Following a story in the paper recently, General Buratai demanded an apology from the newspaper which it refused to give.

Reacting to the arrest, the paper’s Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, condemned it stating that “they should stop deluding themselves that they can muzzle the press and intimidate Premium Times.” “They should know that our loyalty lies with our readers and the Nigerian people who have a right to know. ” The paper will continue to discharge its responsibilities in line with global best practices, social responsibility and patriotism, even at great risk to our personal liberties,” Mojeed stated.



Olorunyomi and Okakwu were later released late Thursday evening shortly after the office of the President reportedly intervened.

- News 24