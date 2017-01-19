The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Police authorities send Lagos Commissioner of Police back to school

Lagos - The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, Saharareporters reports.

Police authorities have decided to send the CP to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). A police source disclosed that Owoseni’s conduct in the case involving Sowore hastened his redeployment.



The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, had reportedly obstructed the redeployment of the CP from Lagos until the recent incident. Oba Akiolu is a retired police officer.



However, police source said the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, had not decided on a replacement for the CP. Even so, the source stated that Umar Garba, who was recently promoted to the rank of the Commissioner of Police and who was the officer in charge of monitoring at the IGP’s office, was being tipped to replace Owoseni.

The police in Lagos arrested Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, following an attack on him by a London-based Nigerian journalist according to News24.

- News 24