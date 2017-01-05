President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Police, EFCC deny knowledge of raid on Patience Jonathan's house

Abuja - The Nigerian Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have denied any knowledge of a police raid on one of the houses of former First Lady Patience Jonathan.

There were reports that some men of the Nigeria police on Wednesday evening raided the house, which is located at Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama, Abuja.

It was learnt that the police officers did not have a search warrant and that house was unoccupied at the time of the raid.

Although, the first lady does not stay in the building, her younger brother lives there.

More than 20 policemen, who came in three Hilux vans and another Toyota Hiace bus, were said to have forced themselves into the building.

The policemen were said to have broken into the building and went away with a brown envelope.

However, the police headquarters and Abuja command of the police have however denied any knowledge of a police raid.

Don Awunah, police spokesman, said he was not aware of the operation, but that he would make further inquiry, reports Cable.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also said the commission did not carry out the operation.



- News 24