Police explains abduction of Borno council boss

Maiduguri - The Police in Borno on Sunday denied media report on alleged abduction of Alhaji Modu Ali, the Caretaker Chairman of Bama Local Government Council, by suspected gunmen.



Mr Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the command, dismissed the report while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Isuku explained that Ali was arrested by court orderlies using private tricycle.

“Modu Ali was not kidnapped or abducted by gunmen as reported in the media.



“He was arrested by court orderlies based on an order of a court in Maiduguri,” he said.



Isuku added that Ali had been reunited with his family after he was released by the court.



-NAN



- NAN