Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Police kill 2 protesting workers in Lagos

04 January 2017, 10:29

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Policemen drafted to quell a protest by casual workers at Chi Limited in Ajao Estate, Lagos State, killed two people after opening fire on the protesters.

One of the deceased, 19-year-old Daniel Osikoya, joined the company few days before the incident.

The identity of the second victim is yet to be ascertained.

Both of them died from gun injuries they sustained in the leg and thigh respectively, reports Punch.

The casual workers were protesting the company’s alleged discrimination against them.

They said the company only caters for the welfare of regular staff to the detriment of the welfare of casual employees.

However, the Lagos State Police Command said the policemen who pulled the trigger acted in self-defence and within the ambit of the law as the workers had attacked them with caustic soda, thereby injuring an inspector.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Dolapo Badmos, said the workers were violent.

- News 24

Tags lagos state protesters
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Naira stabilizes at parallel market

03 January 2017, 20:45

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.