Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Police kill 2 protesting workers in Lagos

Lagos - Policemen drafted to quell a protest by casual workers at Chi Limited in Ajao Estate, Lagos State, killed two people after opening fire on the protesters.

One of the deceased, 19-year-old Daniel Osikoya, joined the company few days before the incident.

The identity of the second victim is yet to be ascertained.

Both of them died from gun injuries they sustained in the leg and thigh respectively, reports Punch.

The casual workers were protesting the company’s alleged discrimination against them.

They said the company only caters for the welfare of regular staff to the detriment of the welfare of casual employees.

However, the Lagos State Police Command said the policemen who pulled the trigger acted in self-defence and within the ambit of the law as the workers had attacked them with caustic soda, thereby injuring an inspector.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Dolapo Badmos, said the workers were violent.

- News 24