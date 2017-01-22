Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Police deny killing pro-Biafran supporters at rally

Port Harcourt – Rivers state Police command has denied reports that pro Biafra supporters died during their rally in support of President Donald Trump, reports Vanguard

The police also confirmed that 65 of the supporters were arrested by the Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, in the state, DCP Ahmed Magagi said the timely intervention of the Police saved the situation from recording misfortunes.

He said the protesters did not secure Nyesom police permit before the protest, noting that they took the laws into their hands.

Read more at Vanguard





