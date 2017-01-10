Police refute herdsmen, farmers clash in Delta

Warri - The Nigeria Police
Command in Delta has refuted the clash between herdsmen and farmers in the
state.
The command’s spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, made this
known in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta, on Tuesday.
Aniamaka also advised journalists to verify their facts from
relevant authorities before publication.
“The attention of the command has been drawn to reports
suggesting that there are clashes between herdsmen and farmers in some
communities in Delta.
“The command wishes to state unequivocally that it is not
aware of any herdsmen and farmers clash anywhere in the state.
“Such unfounded reports are unprofessional, misleading and
capable of causing a breakdown of law and order,” he said.
Aniamaka, however, urged the public to disregard the report,
and assured that the command would continued to provide adequate security of
life and property.
The alleged report claimed the clash had occurred between
Abraka and Obiarukwu communities in Ethiope East and Ukwani Local Government
Areas, respectively last Wednesday.
- NAN