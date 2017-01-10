Hello 

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Police refute herdsmen, farmers clash in Delta

10 January 2017, 21:00

Warri - The Nigeria Police Command in Delta has refuted the clash between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta, on Tuesday.

Aniamaka also advised journalists to verify their facts from relevant authorities before publication.

“The attention of the command has been drawn to reports suggesting that there are clashes between herdsmen and farmers in some communities in Delta.

Also read: Fulani herdsmen attack military outpost in Kaduna, kill 20 people 

“The command wishes to state unequivocally that it is not aware of any herdsmen and farmers clash anywhere in the state.

“Such unfounded reports are unprofessional, misleading and capable of causing a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Aniamaka, however, urged the public to disregard the report, and assured that the command would continued to provide adequate security of life and property.

The alleged report claimed the clash had occurred between Abraka and Obiarukwu communities in Ethiope East and Ukwani Local Government Areas, respectively last Wednesday. 

 

- NAN

Tags delta herdsmen clash police
