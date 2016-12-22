Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Police rescue kidnapped Delta monarch

22 December 2016, 15:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Delta - The Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, who was abducted on Wednesday, has been rescued by operatives of state’s police command less than 24-hour after he was kidnapped, Punch reports.

The monarch was rescued by a team of local vigilante groups and the Delta State Police Command led by its commissioner, Zanna Ibrahim, at about 3:12am on Thursday morning.

A palace chief confirmed the released of the Urhobo monarch to our correspondent on Thursday morning when contacted.

The Agbarha-Warri paramount ruler was abducted on Wednesday along the Ughelli/Asaba Expressway near Ossissa community in Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of the state while traveling for a Security Summit in Asaba, the state capital according to Today.

The state police commissioner confirmed the rescued of the traditional ruler to our correspondent on telephone, saying would be conveyed to Asaba, where he was headed before the incident, but was relaxing in an undisclosed hotel as of the time of the phone conversation.

The commsioner said the monarch was rescued after he led a team of hundred police operatives and 30 local vigilante groups to comb the Ossissa forest along the area where he was waylaid by suspected herdsmen who had earlier robbed vehicles plying the busy road.

- News 24

Tags delta state
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari rejects Chief of Defense Staff’s retirement, elongates his tenure

22 December 2016, 13:31

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.