Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Polytechnic student hospitalised after losing school fees to MMM

31 January 2017, 15:03

Niger - Several students of Bida Polytechnic who lost their money to the Ponzi scheme, MMM, have failed to meet deadline for the payment of their school fees, Naij reports.

One of the students who lost her money to MMM fainted after she heard the school fees payment deadline.

Another student who used his accommodation fees has been evicted by his landlord.

Dupe Olurunfemi, a student of Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger state, was hospitalised in the school clinic when she heard school fees payment deadline.

She said she invested N70 000 meant for school fees and accommodation in the money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM) and has been unable to recover the money.

There has been outrage and several pleas on social media by students who were affected by the Ponzi scheme after the Ponzi fails to keep its promise to start paying participants by January 14.

Olorunfemi said: “I joined the platform on November 9, 2016 with N70 000 which I had been saving for months to pay my fees this session. I woke up on December 12, 2016 to get help (GH) only to find out that the GH had been frozen. I had hoped that on January 14, 2017, I will be paid but I am yet to get my money back.”

According to The Nation, the deadline for fees payment of the polytechnic ended on Wednesday, January 25. Most of the students who lost their fees to MMM are yet to pay their fees.

Another student, Samson Endurance, an ND II student of Public Administration of the same polytechnic was evicted from his off-campus hostel accommodation at night by the landlord because he owed rent. He said he invested his in rent for MMM.

- News 24

Tags mmm nigeria
Buhari asked to borrow to tackle recession

31 January 2017, 15:03

