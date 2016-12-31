Hello 

Pastor says he saw Rev King in hell, Biafra liberated in 2017

A self-acclaimed pastor, Emmanuel Anyaehie, has released some prophecies for the new year in which he claimed God showed him.

Popular cleric asks Buhari to step down for a younger person

31 December 2016, 21:03

Delta - Bishop Simeon Okah, an end-time oracle of the Most High God and principal patriarch of the Flock of Christ Mission, Enerhen-Effurun, Delta State, has described President Muhammadu Buhari, as the most unfavourable Nigerian President to the people of Niger Delta region, Vanguard reports.

The cleric, who whispered dead, but alive and kicking, after he misguidedly slipped into a six-foot gutter, near a swimming pool, at a Lagos hotel, during a Ministers’ Conference, in November, said it was ridiculous to hear that Buhari was preparing to take another shot at the presidency in 2019, urging him to abandon the ambition because he was too old and had nothing to offer the country.

He said: “I will say that as far as I am concerned, President Muhammadu Buhari’s battle against corruption is not straightforward. I also feel too that he is not qualified to be there for some of us who know the details about his operation when he was Head of State, particularly when he was in-charge of the Ministry of Petroleum. We knew that most of the things went to the north than here in the south, which owns the oil. So, what qualifies him to say he wants to fight corruption?

“Then I will say that things are being made a little bit more public now, you know that Jesus Christ was telling us that sometimes we are impatient, that there is nothing that is secret, every secret will someday be announced on top of the roof. The so-called chairman of EFCC, in the recent weeks, had allegations of corruption against him. So, how is the man who is fighting corruption allegedly corrupt himself? So everything about this government fighting corruption to me is full of deception.”

Meanwhile the Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to him the captured Boko Haram flag according to News24.

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari nigeria
