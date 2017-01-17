Presidency denies FRC boss was sacked because of Pastor Adeboye

Abuja - A source within the presidency has revealed reasons why the executive secretary for the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Jim Obazee was sacked.



The source said Jim Obazee failed to comply with procedures in the council



He said the FRCN boss sacked after the attorney general of the federation's advice to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Last week, the executive secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) Jim Obazee was removed by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Obazee’s removal came after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye resigned his position.



Adeboye’s resignation was a result of the law made by the FRC that all church leaders cannot continue in their position after 20 year of being in the same position or after attaining 75 years of age.



Adeboye’s resignation further caused a rouse with Nigerians blame the federal government for such law.



However, after the sack of Obazee as the FRCN boss, a source within the presidency has revealed that the council boss was not removed because of the law.



The source told Vanguard that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the removal of Obazee for breach of procedures.



The source said the attorney general of the federation had also advised President Buhari to sack the FRCN boss.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on Thursday, said the sacked Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye according to News24.



This revelation was made by Head of the church’s Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji, who also confirmed that the embattled Obazee was a zonal pastor with RCCG and, at a time, refused to honour Pastor Adeboye’s summons over alleged infractions.

- News 24