Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Presidency explains ‘accidental’ gunfire in State House

06 January 2017, 10:16

Abuja - Following an incident involving the accidental gun discharge in the State House on Wednesday, the Presidency wishes to reassure all Nigerians and foreigners of the safety of the seat of power in the country.

According to the reports received so far, the security official involved is not attached to the State House. Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

It was in the process of conducting the normal safety precaution as professionally required that the pistol accidentally fired.

Unfortunately, the security operative and the lady by his side, a caterer in the State House, were hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu on his official Twitter page gave the assurance on Wednesday.

- News 24

Tags garba shehu nigeria
Buhari welcomes recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl

06 January 2017, 08:37
