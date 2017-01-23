Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Presidency explains why Buhari was not invited to Trump’s inauguration

Abuja - The Presidency has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari will not be attending the inauguration ceremony of US president-elect, Donald Trump.

Trump will be installed as the 45th American president on Friday, January 20, 2017.

There were reports that Trump chose Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, as Nigeria’s representative at the ceremony.

But in a statement released on Thursday by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, the presidency said: “Gentlemen, I think we should respond to refute this falsehood.

The US does not invite Heads of State or President to the inauguration of their Presidents. Our President could therefore, not have been snubbed.”





