Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Presidency faults Governor Fayose on N5000 stipend for poor Nigerians

05 January 2017, 07:24

Abuja -  The Presidency has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as one that is built on integrity and, as such, cannot lie to Nigerians on the payment of N 5000 stipends to vulnerable Nigerians.

The Presidency was reacting to  allegation by Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, accusing the government of lying about payment of the N5 000 stipend.

Fayose had in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, said there was no evidence of such payment in Ekiti, one of the states government said the exercise had begun.

But reacting to the development on Wednesday in Abuja, the Special Adviser to the President ‎ on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, enjoined the citizenry to establish more confidence in the various economic schemes introduced by the current administration to provide succor to the people.

Adesina according to the Guardian maintained that the government of President Buhari will not lie to Nigerians and their word is their bond.

He said the N5000 stipend was announced specifically from the office of the Vice President, suggesting that the scheme had commenced in nine states.

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari femi adeshina ayodele fayose abuja governance
